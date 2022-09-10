Alabama vs. Texas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the Texas Longhorns (1-0) meet up in Week 2 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The matchup features an unofficial preview of the future of the SEC. With the Longhorns preparing to join the conference in 2025, Saturday’s contest will be a litmus test for the juggernaut they will soon see on the regular in the Crimson Tide. Both teams are coming off 50-plus scoring weekends in their season openers, as Alabama crushed Utah State 55-0 while Texas easily handled Louisiana-Monroe to the tune of 52-10.

In addition to the brand name power of both schools, Saturday’s matchup will also feature two highly-regarded quarterbacks in the country. Bryce Young will continue another potential Heisman campaign for the Crimson Tide, while Quinn Ewers will look to follow up a promising debut for the Longhorns after throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama enters as a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 64.5, and Texas has +850 moneyline odds with Alabama installed at -1400.