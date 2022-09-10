Tennessee vs. Pitt start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) and the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) meet up in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Both teams will look to go 2-0 on the season after picking up impressive wins in their season opener. Tennessee easily thwarted their MAC opponent in Ball State with a 59-10 win last week. It was a balanced performance from the Volunteers all around as they registered 218 rushing yards and finished with 351 yards through the air.

Pittsburgh added an impressive victory to their resume after fending off West Virginia 38-31 in a renewal of the “Backyard Brawl.” Kedon Slovis finished with 308 yards passing and a touchdown, with Rodney Hammond Jr. pitching in with 74 rushing yards and finding the endzone twice.

Tennessee enters as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 64.5, and Pittsburgh has +180 moneyline odds with Tennessee installed at -210.