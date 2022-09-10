Marshall vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) meet up in Week 2 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Marshall will look to start the season with back-to-back wins after easily handling Norfolk State 55-3 in Week 1. The Thundering Herd won the first down battle 33-5 while limiting the Spartans to just 30 rushing yards. On the other side, Marshall compiled 380 rushing yards in the win.

Notre Dame will look to notch their first win of the season after coming close to knocking off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish held a 10-7 lead at halftime in their Week 1 matchup but failed to put points on the board in the second half as Ohio State won 21-10. Notre Dame finished with just 76 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Notre Dame enters as a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 50, and Marshall has +950 moneyline odds with Notre Dame installed at -1650.