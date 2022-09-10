Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) and the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) meet up in Week 2 at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers were on the short end of the stick in making history after a wild 63-61 loss to North Carolina last week. Appalachian State became the first FBS team in 15 seasons to score 40 or more points in the fourth quarter. Despite the history-making stat, the Mountaineers still fell by less than a field goal.

The Aggies shutout Sam Houston State 31-0 in Week 1 though the performance overall left more to be desired. Texas A&M held their FCS opponent without a point scored, but the Aggies finished with just 110 rushing yards on 32 carries. Quarterback Haynes King finished with two interceptions and the Aggies missed a field goal as well, as they eye a stronger performance in Week 2.

Texas A&M enters as a 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 54, and Appalachian State has +675 moneyline odds with Texas A&M installed at -975.