Washington State vs. Wisconsin start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

The most intriguing matchup in Saturday’s game will be Washington state quarterback Cameron Ward against the Wisconsin defense that has been dominant for several years with Jim Leonhard in charge of that side of the ball. Last fall, Ward threw for 4,648 yards with 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions against FCS competition for Incarnate Word, and he followed the team’s head coach Eric Morris, who is now the offensive coordinator with the Cougars.

In his FBS debut, Ward completed 25-of-40 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns in a 24-17 win over Idaho. Wisconsin cruised to a 38-0 win over Illinois State to open up its season.

Wisconsin is a 17.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -975 moneyline odds, making Washington State +675 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.