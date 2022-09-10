Samford vs. Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

This will be Georgia’s first home game since winning the national title last season, and the Bulldogs showed no signs of a championship hangover in a season-opening 49-3 win over the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. It was the most impressive showing of the entire Week 1 of college football, and there is no reason to think the Bulldogs cannot get back to the title game in January.

Stetson Bennett played a fantastic game, completing 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards with two touchdown passes, and Kenny McIntosh caught nine passes for 117 yards in a dominant win over a preseason top-15 program. Samford picked up an impressive win over the weekend, taking down the FCS’ sixth-ranked Kennesaw State 27-17 to open its season.

Unsurprisingly Georgia enters as a massive 52.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 64.5. No moneyline odds are available.