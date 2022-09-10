Iowa State vs. Iowa start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 2 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on BTN.

Iowa’s struggles on offense were among the storylines coming out of Week 1 with a national audience slinging jokes around during and after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes scored seven points the hard way with two safeties and a field goal, and they could not get anything going offensively despite strong starting field position on several occasions. Iowa finished with 166 total yards of offense, and that side of the ball continues to struggle mightily with Brian Ferentz in charge.

Iowa State handled Southeast Missouri State with ease 42-10 in its season opener, and quarterback Hunter Dekkers put up strong numbers in his first start. He completed 25-of-31 passes for 293 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Iowa is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making Iowa State +145 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.