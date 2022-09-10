Houston vs. Texas Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 24 Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 2 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Texas Tech will be without its starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who left Saturday’s 63-10 win over Murray State with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder suffered in the first quarter. He was replaced by Donovan Smith, who completed 14-of-16 passes for 221 yards with four touchdowns and will get the start against Houston on Saturday. Smith started the final four games of last season, leading the Red Raiders to a 2-2 record.

Houston came away with a 37-35 triple-overtime win over UTSA to start 1-0 in one of the most underrated games of the weekend. Cougars QB Clayton Tune completed 22-of-32 passes for 206 with three touchdowns, and he led the team in rushing with 51 yards on 15 attempts with a score.

Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making Houston +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 62.