Kansas vs. West Virginia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) meet up in Week 2 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

In Lawrence, many fans have higher hopes than usual for this Jayhawk team. Lance Leipold is trying to turn things around at Kansas and the big win Week 1 is a start. The Jayhawk run game was impressive as they rushed for 297 yards as a team against Tennessee Tech. The 56-10 point was nice, but this week will be a true test to see if they’ve improved from last season.

West Virginia was unlucky in Week 1 as they fell apart in the big rivalry game against Pittsburgh. JT Daniels struggled a bit in the passing game going 23-40 for 214 with two touchdowns and an interception. A surprise for their offense was CJ Donaldson in the run game, who was recruited as and listed as a tight end on the Mountaineers roster. He had seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia heads into this one as a 13.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 59.5, and Kansas has +420 moneyline odds with Auburn set at -540.