Kansas vs. West Virginia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

Kansas and West Virginia face off on Saturday of Week 2. We break down details on how to watch.

By BenHall1
JT Daniels (18) of the West Virginia Mountaineers throws downfield while being pressured by the Panthers Defensive Line during the second half of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) meet up in Week 2 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

In Lawrence, many fans have higher hopes than usual for this Jayhawk team. Lance Leipold is trying to turn things around at Kansas and the big win Week 1 is a start. The Jayhawk run game was impressive as they rushed for 297 yards as a team against Tennessee Tech. The 56-10 point was nice, but this week will be a true test to see if they’ve improved from last season.

West Virginia was unlucky in Week 1 as they fell apart in the big rivalry game against Pittsburgh. JT Daniels struggled a bit in the passing game going 23-40 for 214 with two touchdowns and an interception. A surprise for their offense was CJ Donaldson in the run game, who was recruited as and listed as a tight end on the Mountaineers roster. He had seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia heads into this one as a 13.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 59.5, and Kansas has +420 moneyline odds with Auburn set at -540.

