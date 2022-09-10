Kentucky vs. Florida start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators meet up in Week 2 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Florida put together one of the most impressive wins of Week 1 with an entertaining 29-26 victory over the Utah Utes in the first game of the Billy Napier era, and Anthony Richardson was the story. He put together an incredible highlight real of plays and finished with 106 rushing yards on 11 attempts and three scores on the ground. Richardson completed 17-of-24 passes for 168 yards.

Kentucky held just a three-point lead at halftime last week against the Miami (OH) RedHawks before pulling away in the third quarter for a 37-13 victory. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the season debut.

Florida is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -215 moneyline odds, making Kentucky +185 underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5.