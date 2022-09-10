USC vs. Stanford start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 14 USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 2 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

USC had no issues crushing the Rice Owls 66-14 in its season opener and the first game of the Lincoln Riley era for the Trojans. He brought former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback with him to Southern California, and he completed 19-of-22 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards on six attempts against an overmatched Rice defense, so Saturday’s game will be a much better test for how good USC is with so much change - both on the roster and coaching staff.

Stanford started 1-0 by handling Colgate with ease in a 41-10 victory. Tanner played well in the first game of his second year as a starter, completing 22-of-27 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

USC is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -325 moneyline odds, making Stanford a +270 underdog. The over/under is set at 67.