Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) and the No. 12 Oklahoma State (1-0) meet up in Week 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

In ASU’s first game with Emory Jones at quarterback, the offense looked efficient. They defeated Northern Arizona 40-3, and the run game looked great rushing for 267 yards. It will be interesting to see how they compare against a tough opponent in Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys played in a shootout Thursday night where they took down Central Michigan 58-44. It was encouraging to see how successful the offense was for Oklahoma State as they scored 44 points in the first half. However the defense must step up as they’ll continue to take on Power 5 opponents. They allowed 29 points in the second half which let the Chippewas back into the game.

Oklahoma State heads into this one as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 58, and Arizona State has +340 moneyline odds with Oklahoma State set at -425.