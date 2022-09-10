San Jose State vs. Auburn start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The San Jose State Spartans (1-0) and Auburn Tigers (1-0) meet up in Week 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

San Jose State took on Portland State in their Week 1 opener, and won 21-17 in what was a nail biter. The Spartans scored a touchdown with one minute left to take the lead despite being a 22-point favorite. They had just 49 yards in the run game. If they want any shot at beating Auburn, they will need to improve quickly offensively.

Auburn’s passing game didn't look great in their opener either, a 42-16 win over Mercer. As T.J. Finley struggled a bit, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford got to play some. Head coach Bryan Harsin has noted that both quarterbacks will play in their second game against San Jose State. Tank Bigsby picked up where he left off for Auburn last season as he had 16 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn heads into this one as a 24-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 48.5, and San Jose State has +1300 moneyline odds with Auburn set at -2800.