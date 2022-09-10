Baylor vs. BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The No. 10 Baylor Bears and No. 25 BYU Cougars meet up in Week 2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Both programs are coming off blowout victories, and this should be one of the most competitive matchups featuring strong programs of college football’s Week 2. Baylor smoked Albany 69-10, and Blake Shapen played well as he gets going in his first season as a full-time starter, completing 17-of-20 passes for 214 yards with two touchdowns.

BYU ran all over the USF Bulls with 312 rushing yards in a 50-21 victory to open its season. Jaren Hall completed 25-of-32 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as both teams will see much tougher tests in what should be a fun one late on Saturday night.

BYU is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Baylor +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.