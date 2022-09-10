USC vs. Stanford: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 14 USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinals meet up in Week 2 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, CA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. This is an exciting one as the Pac 12 rivalry will be facing off in each of their first conference games.

USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac 12) looked like the real deal in their first game. The defense had three interceptions returned for a touchdown, and Caleb Williams looked great completing 19-22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Stanford (1-0, 0-0 Pac 12) opened up with a big win over Colgate. Tanner McKee was solid going 22-27 for 308 yards for two touchdowns and an interception. The run game looked good as well as E.J. Smith (Emmitt Smith’s son) exploded for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

USC is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -325 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.

USC vs. Stanford

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.