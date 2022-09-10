Tennessee vs. Pitt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Tennessee Volunteers and No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers meet up in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. As both teams have the chance to jump up in rankings, a win would be a great addition to their resume.

Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) handled Ball State in their Week 1 matchup. To no surprise, Hendon Hooker played well completing 18 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. The fans in Knoxville have high hopes for this team and it all depends on Hooker‘s play at quarterback. Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0 ACC) won an impressive game against rival West Virginia. Kedon Slovis played fine completing 16 passes for 308 yards for a touchdown. Rodney Hammond had a big game on the ground as he had 16 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes Pittsburgh a -180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Tennessee vs. Pitt

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.