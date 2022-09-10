Ohio vs. Penn State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Ohio Bobcats and Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 2 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Both teams head into this game coming off thrilling victories in Week 1.

Ohio (1-0, 0-0 MAC) is coming off an impressive win against FAU as they were 6-point underdogs. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke looked phenomenal as he went 27-34 for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) won a nail biter against Purdue on Thursday night. Their offense struggled a bit in the second half, but Sean Clifford was able to lead them on a game-winning drive in the final few minutes. Joey Porter Jr. looked great defensively for the Nittany Lions and is a name to watch for as the season continues.

Penn State is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Ohio vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.