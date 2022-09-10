Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 2 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Both teams suffered embarrassing defeats in Week 1 and will look to get in the win column here.

Boston College (0-1, 0-0 ACC) saw the Rutgers Scarlet Knights score a late touchdown to secure a Week 1 win. Rutgers missed an extra point and two-point conversion attempt during that game but still managed to get the victory. Virginia Tech (0-1, 0-0 ACC) got shocked by Old Dominion in new head coach Brent Pry’s debut. The Hokies badly need a conference win here.

Virginia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Boston College a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.