Southern Miss vs. Miami: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and No. 16 Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Southern Miss will look to get their first win of the season, while Miami looks to get their second win of the season.

Southern Miss (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) is coming off a tough four overtime loss to Liberty in their first game. Frank Gore Jr. had a big day for the Golden Eagles as he rushed 32 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Miami (1-0. 0-0 ACC) looked good in Mario Cristobal’s debut as head coach. Henry Parrish Jr. had 14 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami is a 26.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes Southern Miss a +1500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

Southern Miss vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.