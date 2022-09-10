Furman vs. Clemson: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Furman Paladins and No. 5 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. The Tigers will be hoping for another dominant showing defensively at home after crushing Georgia Tech 41-10 in the opener.

Furman (1-0, 0-0 Southern) got a 52-0 win over North Greenville in Week 1 by rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. It’s not likely to be that easy against the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 ACC), who have some offensive issues of their own to fix but will be hard to move the ball against defensively.

Clemson is a 44-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 51.5. No moneyline is available.

Furman vs. Clemson

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.