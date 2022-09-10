Kennesaw State vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Kennesaw State meet up in Week 2 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Bearcats will go for victory No. 1 after falling short in Week 1 for their first regular season loss since 2019.

Cincinnati (0-1, 0-0 AAC) lost a competitive game with the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road 31-24 last weekend as Ben Bryant threw 325 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back for the Bearcats. Kennesaw State (0-1) finished 10-1 in the regular season last fall and reached the second round of the playoffs but fell short in Week 1 with a 27-17 loss to Samford.

Cincinnati is a 28.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5.

Kennesaw State vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.