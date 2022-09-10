Kansas vs. WVU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 2 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Jayhawks picked up an easy FCS win in Week 1, while the Mountaineers will go for their first win as both programs begin conference play on Saturday night.

Kansas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) opened the second season of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech last Friday night as Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and a touchdown. West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) allowed two touchdowns in about a minute late in the fourth quarter to lose the return of the Backyard Brawl 38-31 against the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 1.

West Virginia is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -540 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +420 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

Kansas vs. WVU

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.