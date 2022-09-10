 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kent State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

Kent State and Oklahoma face off Saturday, September 10. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Oklahoman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners and Kent State Golden Flashes meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Sooners’ new-look roster and coaching staff will look to move to 2-0 before getting ready for stronger competition.

Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 last weekend in the first game of the Brent Venables era, and Dillon Gabriel threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his Sooners debut. Kent State (0-1, 0-0 MAC) was on the losing end of a 45-20 score against the Washington Huskies, and Collin Schlee threw two interceptions in his first college start.

Oklahoma is a 33-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 72.5.

Kent State vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 10
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

More From DraftKings Nation