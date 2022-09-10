Kent State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners and Kent State Golden Flashes meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Sooners’ new-look roster and coaching staff will look to move to 2-0 before getting ready for stronger competition.

Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 last weekend in the first game of the Brent Venables era, and Dillon Gabriel threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his Sooners debut. Kent State (0-1, 0-0 MAC) was on the losing end of a 45-20 score against the Washington Huskies, and Collin Schlee threw two interceptions in his first college start.

Oklahoma is a 33-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 72.5.

Kent State vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.