South Carolina vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 2 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is the first game featuring SEC programs playing one another, and it should be an interesting quarterback matchup.

Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC) picked up one of the biggest wins in Week 1 with a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats as KJ Jefferson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for an additional score. South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed midway through the third quarter with a couple interceptions in Spencer Rattler’s Gamecocks debut but pulled away with a 35-14 win over the Georgia State Panthers last weekend.

Arkansas is an 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -330 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +275 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5

South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.