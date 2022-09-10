Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 12 Florida Gators and No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 2 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Georgia Bulldogs look like the best team in the division once again, but the winner of this matchup has a strong case of being the second-best team in the SEC East.

Florida (1-0, 0-0 SEC) picked up one of the most impressive wins of the opening weekend with a 29-26 win over the Utah Utes behind a highlight reel performance from Anthony Richardson, who rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns. Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC) started slow but pulled away for a 37-13 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks behind more than 300 yards of passing and three touchdowns from Will Levis.

Florida is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -215 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

Kentucky vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.