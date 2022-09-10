Baylor vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 9 Baylor Bears and No. 21 BYU Cougars meet up in Week 2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is one of the most underrated matchups of Week 2 and worth staying up late for.

Baylor (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) did not learn a whole lot about itself in a 69-10 win over an overmatched Albany team in Week 1, and we should get a better feel for how good the defending Big 12 champs are on Saturday night. BYU (1-0) waited 2.5 hours to get its season started thanks to a weather delay but jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the USF Bulls in the first quarter and secured a 50-21 season-opening win on Saturday.

BYU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.

Baylor vs. BYU

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.