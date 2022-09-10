Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 2 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Aggies will enter their second game as a heavy favorite, while the Mountaineers are going for an upset after falling short in Week 1.

Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) opened its season with a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State, and Haynes King threw 364 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Appalachian State (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) lost in one of the most entertaining games of the opening weekend with a 63-61 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels where the Mountaineers scored 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M is a 18.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -975 on the moneyline. That makes Appalachian State a +675 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.