Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Arizona State Sun Devils and No. 12 Oklahoma State meet up in Week 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. This is the first real test for both teams.

Arizona State (1-0, 0-0 Pac 12) handled Northern Arizona 40-3 in Week 1. In their first game with Emory Jones at quarterback, the offense looked efficient. Jones was 13-18 for 152 yards while rushing 11 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns. No. 12 Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) took down Central Michigan 58-44 in their first game. Spencer Sanders had a monstrous game as he threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns. This should be a high scoring, exciting game.

Oklahoma State is a 11.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 58.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.