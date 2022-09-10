North Carolina vs. Georgia State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia State Panthers meet up in Week 2 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. This is a different situation as UNC is traveling to Atlanta to face Georgia State on the road which we don’t see regularly from Power 5 schools.

North Carolina (2-0, 0-0 ACC) moved to 2-0 after defeating Appalachian State 63-61. Tar Heel fans have a lot to look forward to as freshman quarterback Drake May looks like the real deal. Against App State he completed 24 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia State (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) lost to South Carolina 35-14 Week 1. The Panthers passing game had major struggles as quarterback Darren Grainger went 7-29 for 111 with a touchdown and an interception.

North Carolina vs. Georgia State

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.