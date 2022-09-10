Virginia vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Virginia Cavaliers and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Fighting Illini coming off a loss in their conference opener, while the Cavaliers will look to remain unbeaten through two weeks.

Illinois (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) kicked off its season early in Week 0 with a 38-6 win over the Wyoming Cowboys, but the Indiana Hoosiers executed a drive in the final minute to beat the Illini 23-20 last Friday night. Virginia (1-0, 0-0 ACC) let Richmond hang around somewhat but won 34-17 with another big game from Brennan Armstrong, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and a score.

Illinois is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

Virginia vs. Illinois

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.