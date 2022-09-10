San Jose State vs. Auburn: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Auburn Tigers and San Jose State Spartans meet up in Week 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Tigers returned to the field following another offseason of drama and picked up an easy win, and the Spartans rallied to start 1-0.

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) utilized a two-quarterback system with TJ Finley as the starter with Robby Ashford taking snaps on occasion to do some damage in the ground game in a 42-16 win over Mercer in Week 1. San Jose State (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) scored with a little more than a minute left when Hawaii Rainbow Warriors transfer quarterback Chevan Cordeiro found the end zone for a 21-17 win over Portland State.

Auburn is a 24-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2800 on the moneyline. That makes San Jose State a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

San Jose State vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

