Iowa vs. Iowa State: The best rivalry game in Week 2 of college football

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes meet this weekend in in Iowa City at 4:00 p.m. ET and Iowa State looks to break a six-game losing streak against the Hawkeyes, perhaps with their best chance to do so in years. Iowa’s disaster of a game against FCS opponent South Dakota State in Week 1 ended in a score of 7-3, with the seven made up of a field goal and two safeties.

Iowa QB Spencer Petras has a 1.1 QB rating right now, a seemingly impossible feat that could truly only be made possible by a Brian Ferentz-run Hawkeyes offense. The ‘Clones lost QB Brock Purdy, but new starter Hunter Dekkers is a promising threat in the air, if not on the ground. Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson will be looking to put up a major performance in the away game.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell, despite all his success with the program, has yet to notch a win against his team’s in-state rival. Iowa leads the rivalry 46-22. The teams first met in 1894.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -3.5

Total: Over/Under 40

Moneyline: Iowa -180, Iowa State +155

Iowa State: 1-0 (0-0 Big 12)

The Cyclones lost several key starters this offseason, but their season opener against Southeast Missouri State showed some promising developments for what will likely be a rebuilding year.

Iowa: 1-0 (0-0 B1G)

Iowa’s season opener could safely be called an offensive disaster, with a total of three points scored by the offense at home against their FCS opponent. The punting was a highlight, as was a defense that kept the Jackrabbits to only three points, but the Hawkeyes will need to rise to the occasion to pull this one out.

The Pick

Iowa State +3.5 (-110)

While Iowa does usually find a way to win these games no matter how disastrously their season is going, last week’s performance was so genuinely bad that I don’t see how they can improve enough in one week to win this game, even if their defense plays the game of their lives. I’m taking Iowa State to cover here because even if Iowa does somehow win this game, I seriously doubt it will be by more than a field goal.