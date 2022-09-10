Colorado vs. Air Force: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Colorado Buffaloes and Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 2 at Falcon Stadium in Usaf Academy, CO. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This is a test for both teams as a win would look great on both teams resume.

Colorado (0-1, 0-0 Pac 12) is coming off a rough loss to TCU. The Buffaloes fell 38-13 at home, allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter. The offense struggled big time and the team is trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback going forward. Both J.T. Shrout and Brandon Lewis will likely get snaps this week. To no surprise, Air Force (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) defeated Northern Iowa 48-17 in Week 1. Haaziq Daniels completed just three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. The triple option has been successful for the Falcons the past few years.

Air Force is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Colorado vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.