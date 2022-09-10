Oregon State vs. Fresno State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Oregon State Beavers and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 2 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, CA. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. This is the first matchup between these two teams since 2003.

Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 Pac 12) handled Boise State 34-17 in Week 1. Chance Nolan had an up and down game completing 14 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) beat Cal Poly 35-7 in Week 1. Quarterback Jake Haener had a stellar week completing 36 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

This game is listed as the rare pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 59.5.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.