Syracuse vs. UConn: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Syracuse Orange and UConn Huskies meet up in Week 2 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The former basketball rivalry will face off for the first time since 2018.

In Week 1, Syracuse won a shocker as they took down Malik Cunningham and Louisville 31-7. Garrett Shrader played well for Syracuse as he threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns. All American running back Sean Tucker had a big day as well rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown while also catching six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. UConn has looked good in the start of the Jim Mora Era. Running back Nathan Carter has looked great in their first two games with 43 carries for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2100 on the moneyline. That makes UConn a +1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

Syracuse vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.