Memphis vs. Navy: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Memphis Tigers and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. This is an exciting one as they will be facing off in each of their first conference games.

Memphis (0-1, 0-0 AAC) had their hands full with Mississippi State and lost 49-23. The offense struggled as a whole for the Tigers, but Jevyon Ducker had a decent day as he had five carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Navy (0-1, 0-0 AAC) lost 14-7 to FCS local rival Delaware. While the Midshipmen’s defense played well, the offense looked lost. Quarterback Tai Lavatai had 18 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

Memphis vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.