Alabama vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 2 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face an Alabama team where he was the offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) showed its dominance in a 55-0 victory in Week 1 over the Utah State Aggies as Bryce young threw for five touchdowns, playing a little more than a half before being pulled. Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) took care of business in a 52-10 season-opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, and Quinn Ewers threw for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his college debut.

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1400 on the moneyline. That makes Texas a +850 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Alabama vs. Texas

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.