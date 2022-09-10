Washington State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 2 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Both programs are coming off Week 1 victories over FCS programs, and we’ll get a much better feel for what they can be this fall on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) handled Illinois State 38-0 in Week 1 behind 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Braelon Allen, who broke free for a 96-yard TD in the second quarter. Washington State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) had more issues over the opening weekend and trailed Idaho State 10-0 before coming back for a 24-17 win in quarterback Cameron Ward’s FBS debut.

Wisconsin is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -975 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +675 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

Washington State vs. Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.