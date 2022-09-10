Marshall vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Marshall Thundering Herd meet up in this week at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. The Irish will go for the first win of the Marcus Freeman era after putting up a strong fight in last weekend’s season opener on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Notre Dame (0-1) held a lead over Ohio State late in the third quarter before allowing touchdowns on back-to-back drives as the Buckeyes pulled away for a 21-10 victory. Marshall (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) crushed an overmatched Norfolk State team 55-3, and Texas Tech Red Raiders transfer Henry Colombi threw just two incompletions on 26 attempts in his Thundering Herd debut.

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1650 on the moneyline. That makes Marshall a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Marshall vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.