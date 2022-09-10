UNLV vs. California: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The UNLV Rebels and California Golden Bears meet up in Week 2 at California Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Bears will look to move to 2-0 ahead of a key road matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coming the following week.

California (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) trailed early in the second quarter but pulled away in the second half for a 34-13 win over UC Davis behind Purdue Boilermakers transfer quarterback Jack Plummer, who threw for 268 yards with three touchdowns in his Cal debut. UNLV (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) took last weekend off after a 52-21 win over Idaho State in Week 0, led by Doug Brumfield, who threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

California is a 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +380 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.