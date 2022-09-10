Alabama State vs. UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The UCLA Bruins and Alabama State meet up in Week 2 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Bruins wanted a better start in Week 1, but they have a tremendous opportunity to start Year 5 of the Chip Kelly era with a 2-0 record.

UCLA (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) fell behind 17-7 in the second quarter before scoring 38 unanswered points in a 45-17 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons last Saturday. Alabama State (2-0) picked up a couple wins to begin its season by beating Howard (23-13) in Week 0 and Miles (21-13) in Week 1.

UCLA is a 48.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 61.5.

Alabama State vs. UCLA

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.