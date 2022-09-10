Southern Utah vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 13 Utah Utes and Southern Utah meet up in Week 2 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Utes will look to pick up their first win after falling short in one of the most entertaining games of opening weekend.

Utah (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) drove down to the Florida Gators 6-yard line when Cameron Rising threw an interception in the end zone to lose its season opener 29-26 on the road. Southern Utah finished with a 1-10 record in 2021 but opened up this season with a 44-13 win over St. Thomas (MN).

Utah is a 44.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 58.5.

Southern Utah vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.