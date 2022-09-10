 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Southern Utah vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

Southern Utah and Utah face off Saturday, September 10. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Utah at Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Utah Utes and Southern Utah meet up in Week 2 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Utes will look to pick up their first win after falling short in one of the most entertaining games of opening weekend.

Utah (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) drove down to the Florida Gators 6-yard line when Cameron Rising threw an interception in the end zone to lose its season opener 29-26 on the road. Southern Utah finished with a 1-10 record in 2021 but opened up this season with a 44-13 win over St. Thomas (MN).

Utah is a 44.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 58.5.

Southern Utah vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, September 10
Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Pac-12 Network
Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

More From DraftKings Nation