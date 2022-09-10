Houston vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 25 Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 2 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Cougars pulled off a thrilling season-opening win and will face a Red Raiders team that will be starting a backup quarterback.

Houston (1-0, 0-0 AAC) needed three overtimes to settle a 37-35 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners, which finished 11-1 in the regular season last year. Texas Tech (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) smashed Murray State 63-10 but Donovan Smith came on to replace starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who will miss at least the next two games with a shoulder injury.

Texas Tech is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes Houston a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.

Houston vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.