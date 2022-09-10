Mississippi State vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 2 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Mississippi State quarterback put up monster numbers like Mississippi State quarterbacks do, and Arizona could be in the early stages of turning around the program.

Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) jumped on the Memphis Tigers early for a 49-23 win, and Will Rogers threw for 450 yards with five touchdowns. Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) finished 1-11 in Year 1 of the Jedd Fisch era last season, and Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes in a 38-20 road win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

Mississippi State is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -365 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.