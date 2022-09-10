Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Georgia Southern Eagles meet up in Week 2 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Nebraska will look for a smooth game heading into a massive home showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners coming up.

Nebraska (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) opened the season with a 31-28 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 0 and let North Dakota hang around with a tie game late in the third quarter before pulling away with a 38-17 win behind 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Anthony Grant. Georgia Southern (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) took care of business in Week 1 and handled an overmatched Morgan State as Buffalo Bulls transfer Kyle Vantrease threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Eagles debut.

Nebraska is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2800 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Southern a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.