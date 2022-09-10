Hawai’i vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and No. 4 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Rainbow Warriors have yet to notch a win this year, while the Wolverines look like College Football Playoff contenders again.

Hawai’i (0-2, 0-0 Mountain West) has not gotten off to a good start in the Timmy Chang era. The Rainbow Warriors can’t seem to find any rhythm offensively and are a sieve defensively. Michigan (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten), meanwhile, looked dominant in all phases in a blowout win over Colorado State in Week 1.

Michigan is a 52-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 67, and no moneyline is available.

Hawaii vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.