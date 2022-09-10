Akron vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Akron Zips and No. 14 Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 2 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Zips and Spartans are both hoping to keep their perfect record intact in this matchup.

Akron (1-0, 0-0 MAC) did not look good in the opener, needing overtime to take out St. Francis. The Zips are in for a test against the ranked Spartans (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) who didn’t look all that impressive themselves in a victory over Western Michigan. Style points will be important for Michigan State here.

The Spartans are 34.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 56, and no moneyline is available.

Akron vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.