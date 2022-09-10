Indiana State vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Indiana State Sycamores and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Indiana State will try to spring the upset while Purdue hopes to grab its first win of the season.

The Boilermakers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) had Penn State on the ropes in the opener, only to slip in the final minutes. Aidan O’Connell remains a force at quarterback and should be able to pick apart the Indiana State (1-0, 0-0 MVFC) defense with ease.

Purdue is a 37.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 49.5. No moneyline is available.

Indiana State vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.