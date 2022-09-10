 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Iowa State vs. Iowa: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

Iowa State and Iowa face off Saturday, September 10. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
Southeast Missouri v Iowa State
Quarterback Hunter Dekkers of the Iowa State Cyclones throws the ball in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. There Iowa State Cyclones won 42-10 over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 2 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Hawkeyes will look to keep a six-game winning streak in this rivalry going, while the Cyclones are trying to snap the skid against their state rivals.

Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) got a massive victory over SEMO courtesy of quarterback Hunter Dekkers. He threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, but should find this Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) defense a bit more challenging. The Iowa offense must regroup and prove they can move the ball against Iowa State to avoid a letdown in this game.

Iowa is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa State a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.

Iowa State vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, September 10
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: BTN
Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation