Iowa State vs. Iowa: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 2 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Hawkeyes will look to keep a six-game winning streak in this rivalry going, while the Cyclones are trying to snap the skid against their state rivals.

Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) got a massive victory over SEMO courtesy of quarterback Hunter Dekkers. He threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, but should find this Iowa (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) defense a bit more challenging. The Iowa offense must regroup and prove they can move the ball against Iowa State to avoid a letdown in this game.

Iowa is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa State a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.

Iowa State vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.