Central Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels and Central Arkansas meet up in Week 2 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN+/ESPN+. Lane Kiffin will get a new look on offense as the quarterback competition bleeds into the regular season.

Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) started USC Trojans transfer Jaxson Dart in a Week 1-win over the Troy Trojans 28-10, but Luke Altmyer will get the nod for Saturday night’s matchup as the Rebels look to identify their QB1. Central Arkansas finished with a 5-6 regular season record in 2021 and started off this year with a 27-14 loss to Bobby Petrino-led Missouri State.

Ole Miss is listed as a 36-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 64.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.